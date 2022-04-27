Swiss veto German request to re-export tank ammunition to Ukraine

Neutral Switzerland has vetoed the re-export of Swiss-made ammunition utilized in Gepard anti-aircraft tanks that Germany is sending to Ukraine, the federal government stated on Tuesday.

Germany earlier introduced its first supply of heavy weapons to Ukraine to assist it fend off Russian assaults following weeks of stress at dwelling and overseas to take action.

The Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) confirmed a report by broadcaster SRF that it had blocked Germany from sending munitions for the Gepard tank to Ukraine.

SECO obtained two requests from Germany to switch to Ukraine ammunition it had beforehand obtained from Switzerland.

One involved 35mm ammunition for the Gepard tank. The different involved 12.7mm ammunition, the company stated in response to a question.

“Both inquiries by Germany as to whether the ammunition received from Switzerland may be transferred to Ukraine were answered in the negative with reference to Swiss neutrality and the mandatory rejection criteria of Swiss war material legislation,” SECO stated.

SRF stated it was unclear which ammunition Germany was now sending to Ukraine together with the Gepards, following the Swiss veto.

Switzerland has parted with previous apply and adopted European Union sanctions designed to punish Russia for invading Ukraine, however has stated its neutrality doesn’t allow offering arms to be used in battle zones.

Last month it rejected Poland’s request for arms to assist neighboring Ukraine.

Switzerland typically requires recipient international locations to declare they won’t re-export warfare materials with out permission.

