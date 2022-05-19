Swiss woman charged over ‘jihadist-motivated’ knife attack in Lugano

A younger Swiss lady has been charged over a “jihadist-motivated” knife assault that injured two individuals in 2020.

The Swiss prosecutor’s workplace mentioned on Wednesday it had indicted the suspect for tried homicide over the assault at a division retailer.

The lady has additionally been charged below a federal legislation that bans sure terrorist teams.

The 29-year-old — who lives within the Italian-speaking area of Ticino — can also be accused of unlawful prostitution.

Prosecutors say she “brutally attacked her victims, chosen at random, with a knife” and aimed to kill them to unfold terror within the title of the so-called Islamic State (IS) group.

One of the 2 victims was severely injured within the neck, whereas the second individual finally managed to restrain the attacker with different bystanders earlier than Swiss police arrived.

The attacker was remanded in custody after her arrest on 24 November 2020 and has been on early launch since August 2021.

On the day of the assault, federal police introduced that the girl had been named in a 2017 investigation linked to jihadist terrorism.

Investigators say the suspect had “fallen in love” on social media with a jihadist fighter in Syria. The lady had reportedly tried to hitch him however was arrested on the Turkish-Syrian border and despatched again to Switzerland.

She had then been positioned in a psychiatric establishment on her return.