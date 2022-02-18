Swiss woman jailed in Belarus after protest arrest in 2020 freed

A Swiss girl jailed in Belarus in 2020 for resisting police throughout her arrest at a rally following the disputed re-election of President Alexander Lukashenko was launched Friday, Bern mentioned.

Natallia Hersche, a Swiss-Belarusian twin nationwide, was as a consequence of return to Switzerland later within the day, the nation’s international ministry mentioned in a press release.

She was arrested in September 2020 and sentenced in December that yr to 2 and a half years in jail.

Swiss President Iganzio Cassis, who can be the nation’s international minister, welcomed her launch from the jail in Mogilev, japanese Belarus.

“It is a great joy for me and my staff that Natallia Hersche is finally free after all these efforts and that she can return to Switzerland. We wish her good luck and good health for the rest of her journey,” he mentioned.

Widespread protests erupted in Belarus after Lukashenko secured a sixth time period in workplace in a disputed election in August 2020.

Protesters imagine political novice Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who ran for president rather than her jailed husband, was the true winner of the polls.

The protests had been violently crushed.

Hersche was arrested at a ladies’s march within the Belarusian capital Minsk on September 19 and served 15 days in jail for collaborating within the unauthorized rally.

On launch, Hersche, who was 51 on the time, was taken straight again into custody, after a policeman accused her of scratching his face when she eliminated his balaclava throughout her arrest.

A Minsk courtroom discovered her responsible of resisting police.

“Switzerland will continue its commitment to human rights in Belarus, in particular the release of other prisoners, the protection of freedom of expression and the investigation of human rights violations,” the international ministry mentioned.

