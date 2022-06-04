Switzerland blocks transfer of arms, armored vehicles to Ukraine

Switzerland insisted Friday that it might not permit Swiss struggle materiel to be transferred by way of third international locations to Ukraine, according to its strict navy neutrality.

However it determined that particular person components and meeting packages could possibly be delivered to European protection firms even when they are going to be used to supply struggle materiel that may later be transferred to Ukraine.

Switzerland mentioned it had acquired requests from Germany and Denmark to switch struggle materiel to Ukraine.

The German request involved round 12,400 rounds of 35-millimetre ammunition produced by Switzerland for self-propelled anti-aircraft weapons, and for Piranha III wheeled armored personnel carriers (APCs) that had been initially procured by Denmark and which have been saved in Germany since they had been decommissioned.

The request made by Denmark issues 22 Swiss-made Piranha III wheeled APCs.

Under Switzerland’s War Materiel Act, export requests can’t be authorized if the recipient nation is in a global armed battle.

“Given that exports of such goods from Switzerland to Ukraine cannot be approved due to the law of neutrality’s principle of equal treatment and the provisions of the War Materiel Act, it follows that it is not possible to approve the transfer of Swiss war materiel by Germany and Denmark to Ukraine,” the Federal Council authorities mentioned in a press release.

The authorities additionally determined Friday on two requests by Swiss corporations to export components and meeting packages to protection firms in neighboring Germany and Italy.

The requests involved parts for each hand-held anti-tank weapons and for anti-aircraft weapons.

“There is a risk that some of the components could be incorporated into war materiel abroad that could then be passed on to Ukraine,” the federal government mentioned.

The War Materiel Act permits Swiss firms to take part in worldwide worth chains of the protection trade.

In follow, the Swiss authorities has usually solely tended to approve the export of components and meeting packages if their share in the long run product’s worth stays under a sure threshold – lower than 50 p.c within the case of Italy or Germany.

“The Federal Council has decided to continue this practice. Exports of this kind are compatible with the law of neutrality,” it mentioned.

Within days of Russia’s February 24 invasion of Ukraine, Switzerland determined to match the neighboring European Union’s sanctions on Moscow, breaking with the impartial Alpine nation’s conventional reserve.

Switzerland’s long-standing place is considered one of armed neutrality and the landlocked European nation has obligatory conscription for males.

