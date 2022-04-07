Switzerland has frozen $8 billion in assets under Russia sanctions

Switzerland has up to now frozen some 7.5 billion Swiss francs ($8.03 billion) in funds and property underneath sanctions towards Russians to punish Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, authorities official Erwin Bollinger mentioned on Thursday.

The property included cash in frozen financial institution accounts and properties in 4 Swiss cantons, Bollinger informed a information convention in Bern. He didn’t identify the cantons.

In a pointy deviation from the nation’s conventional neutrality, Switzerland on February 28 adopted European Union sanctions towards Russians concerned in Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. It is adopting different EU sanctions as nicely.

“Currently around 7.5 billion Swiss francs are blocked on the basis of the sanctions against Russia,” mentioned Bollinger, a senior official on the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) company overseeing sanctions.

Thursday’s report marked a rise from an replace two weeks in the past, when Bollinger mentioned Switzerland has frozen round 5.75 billion Swiss francs price of Russian property.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy final month heaped pressure on Switzerland – a well-liked vacation spot for Moscow’s elite and a holding place for Russian wealth – to extra rapidly establish and freeze property of a whole lot of sanctioned Russians.

Bollinger mentioned Swiss officers met Ukrainian authorities representatives on Wednesday to debate implementation of the sanctions, however he gave no particulars.

He referred to an estimate by the Swiss Bankers Association of 150-200 billion francs price of general Russian wealth in Swiss banks.

“Not every Russian person is sanctioned,” Bollinger added.

“At present, there are just under 900 people.”

“As you can imagine it is often very complex to determine the effective control [of assets.]. Funds are thus in part blocked provisionally by banks. The amounts reported are only a snapshot,” he added.

“The tendency is to block more than would be necessary.”

