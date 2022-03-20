Switzerland ready to host Ukraine-Russia negotiations

Switzerland is able to turn out to be a mediator in resolving the

Ukraine battle and will set up talks between Kyiv and Moscow,

Swiss President Ignazio Cassis mentioned, Trend experiences citing TASS.

“Switzerland combines neutrality with a humanitarian tradition,”

Cassis mentioned at a Saturday rally in Bern, as quoted by the Swiss RTS

broadcaster.

“It’s a small nation with a robust dedication to freedom. It is

able to play the function of a mediator behind the scenes or host

negotiations,” the Swiss president added.