Switzerland ready to host Ukraine-Russia negotiations
Switzerland is able to turn out to be a mediator in resolving the
Ukraine battle and will set up talks between Kyiv and Moscow,
Swiss President Ignazio Cassis mentioned, Trend experiences citing TASS.
“Switzerland combines neutrality with a humanitarian tradition,”
Cassis mentioned at a Saturday rally in Bern, as quoted by the Swiss RTS
broadcaster.
“It’s a small nation with a robust dedication to freedom. It is
able to play the function of a mediator behind the scenes or host
negotiations,” the Swiss president added.