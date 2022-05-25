Switzerland unveils July reconstruction conference for Ukraine

Switzerland has invited leaders from scores of nations and worldwide organizations to a July convention on rebuilding Ukraine, President Ignazio Cassis informed the World Economic Forum in Davos on Tuesday.

As nicely as pledging funds for reconstruction, “the conference will be about reforms that can still be implemented in the present situation” of continued preventing in opposition to the Russian invasion that started on February 24, Cassis informed reporters.

“Given how long the road will be… we can’t start soon enough,” he stated.

“I can imagine that it might take some years before the international community decides on such a big investment.”

Scheduled for July 4 and 5 in Lugano, close to the Italian border, the convention had initially been slated to debate reforms in Ukraine earlier than being repurposed for battle reconstruction.

Cassis stated he and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had requested round 40 world leaders and chiefs of 18 worldwide organizations to attend the high-level talks.

Speaking by video hyperlink through a translator, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmygal stated Kyiv would use any cash raised “to rebuild our country with leading institutions, the International Monetary Fund and also the World Bank and the European fund of solidarity with Ukraine.”

But particulars of the convention’s goals stay sketchy, with no consensus up to now on how a lot money is perhaps wanted to make good the battle injury.

Russia had “hit the hospitals, residential facilities, they destroyed roads, grain depots, communal infrastructure, they do everything possible that life in Ukraine would be impossible,” Shmygal stated.

He added that “total economic losses in Ukraine are estimated to be more than $600 billion.”

But Cassis criticized “fantasy figures” for the injury that he stated had been circulating in media reviews.

“An important foundation at the beginning of this path must be a proper assessment of [Ukraine’s] needs, according to all scientific criteria,” he stated.

He stated it will not be sufficient to easily pour cash into the nation.

“There is a danger that this money ends up in the wrong hands,” Cassis stated, urging “continuous auditing of the donated funds.”

Cassis was additionally unable to say whether or not frozen belongings belonging to the Russian state might at some point go towards rebuilding Ukraine.

“This is a global question, and Switzerland will give its response at the appropriate time,” he stated.

