Switzerland’s Svizraa files protest against limiting its operations in Latvia

The Swiss chartering and transportation firm Svizraa S.A. has despatched a letter to Latvia’s international affairs, economics and justice ministries in protest over their de facto prohibition on the corporate to conduct enterprise in Latvia.

Svizraa – which works within the motion of fertilizers, grain, coal and metal, with a cargo turnover of greater than 10 million tons per 12 months – referred to as the authorities’ resolution to cease the operation of two of the corporate’s mineral fertilizers and ammonia trans-shipment terminals in Riga and Ventspils legally unfounded and demanded that their operations resume instantly.

The firm mentioned the choice by Latvia’s state authorities has triggered “catastrophic damages” to Svizraa.

Svizraa’s letter states that on March 1 it acquired the Cypriot firm Uralchem Freight Limited (UFL), which owns shares in two Latvian port operator corporations in Riga and Ventspils – SIA Riga Fertilizer Terminal (RFT) and SIA Ventamonjaks (VA). According to Svizraa, the 2 infrastructure objects are in crucial situation, which has triggered the corporate to undergo main losses.

One of Uralchem Freight’s former oblique shareholders is Russian businessman Dmitry Mazepin, who was included on the EU’s sanctions listing on March 9, following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

After Svizraa acquired UFL, VA and RFT, it utilized to Latvia’s nationwide registry to replace details about the businesses’ true beneficiaries. They requested that Mazepin, because the helpful proprietor, be eliminated because the beneficiary and changed with Aamer Atta Bhidwal as the brand new RFT and VA helpful proprietor. Latvia’s registry, nonetheless, refused as a consequence of Mazepin’s inclusion on Europe’s sanctions listing.

Svizraa has additionally drawn consideration to the truth that its acquisition of Uralchem Freight Limited was concluded on March 1, a full eight days earlier than Mazepin was sanctioned on March 9. The firm believes that the refusal to register a brand new beneficiary has no authorized foundation in response to Latvia’s laws, in addition to the EU’s.

This was additional confirmed by the truth that the change of possession for Uralchem Freight Limited was additionally duly registered within the public registers of Cyprus, after which, it was renamed Svizraa Management Limited.

RFT and VA appealed the Register’s refusals to replace data on the helpful proprietor, whereas the related administrative circumstances are presently into consideration within the courts of Riga and Liepaja, with Svizraa concerned within the proceedings as an third get together.

Meanwhile, in response to Svizraa’s attraction, the inaccurate and outdated information presently registered in Latvia’s Register of Enterprises proceed to trigger catastrophic losses to each SIA Riga Fertilizer Terminal and SIA Ventamonjaks.

None of those corporations is included on any listing of sanctions, however, as a consequence of the truth that the Latvian authorities have set precise restrictions on the operation of terminals, the vast majority of banks, insurance coverage corporations, service suppliers, suppliers of apparatus and spare components have refused to cooperate with RFT and VA. In addition, on the finish of May, the Latvian State Environmental Service determined to droop the operations of RFT and VA.

This has created a harmful scenario in Ventspils. Due to the refusal of banks to simply accept funds for electrical energy, 40,000 tons of poisonous ammonia, which requires particular storage situations, may enter the atmosphere on the port. The scenario was finally resolved, however residents and town’s authorities had been subjected to a number of weeks of maximum stress.

The scenario has additionally worsened inside RFT, the place tens of hundreds of tons of ammonium nitrate are nonetheless being saved. On March 11 Swedbank closed RFT’s accounts, which meant terminal workers couldn’t their obtain salaries for June and July. As a consequence, some staff didn’t go to work, leaving the harmful cargo unattended. According to data offered by sources from RTF, it was doable to re-open the accounts for the fee of salaries as a consequence of the truth that these accounts had but to be accessed by their listed beneficiaries.

Svizraa believes that the present scenario is unprecedented primarily as a result of the authorized pursuits of the European events, their workers and prospects and the authorized pursuits of the events, usually are not revered. This is especially aggravated by the truth that the operations of the terminals concern the availability of agricultural merchandise, together with fertilizers and supplies, to 3rd nations.

According to EU paperwork, corporations that assure that they aren’t managed by individuals included on the sanctions lists should be granted permits by the related nationwide authorities to do enterprise within the respective nation.

Svizraa has mentioned that RFT, VA and Svizraa and its guardian firm – Quest Group DMCC – are not related to any sanctioned people. Svizraa requested Latvia’s authorities to permit for the completion and registration of the acquisition of corporations and has supplied varied methods through which the problem may very well be resolved.

Much of that is unfolding amidst in depth discussions concerning the impression of the sanctions on meals safety on the planet. The EU made it clear on July 21 that the bans, even these which might be a part of the measures geared toward Russia following its ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, shouldn’t have an effect on the sale of agricultural merchandise with the intention to keep away from additional deepening the problem of hunger in underdeveloped Third World nations.

“None of the measures adopted today, in view of Russia’s actions in destabilizing the situation in Ukraine, target the trade in agricultural and food products, including wheat and fertilisers, between third countries and Russia,” an EU assertion to the media mentioned.

On July 22, paperwork on the shipments of Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea and the export of Russian agricultural merchandise and fertilizers had been signed in Istanbul whereby the initiatives for the protected transportation of grain and meals from Ukrainian ports and a memorandum on the settlement between the Russian Federation and the UN Secretariat on the promotion of commerce in meals merchandise and fertilizers on world markets had been agreed.

A couple of months earlier, the United States issued a basic license for transactions with Russia associated to the availability of fertilizers, meals, seeds, in addition to medical gear and medicines. The query, nonetheless, of the monetary, insurance coverage and repair corporations that ought to service these transactions has but to be resolved, it’s clear that the inexperienced mild has been given.

European Commission Vice-President and the EU’s Trade Commissioner, Valdis Dombrovskis, lately commented on the modifications within the EU’s agricultural coverage and Europe’s strategy to coverage inexperienced corridors amidst the sanctions regime. Among the problems talked about by Dombrovskis, and essentially the most important for Latvia, revolves across the query of accelerating meals manufacturing.

Food availability and rising meals costs are presently a worldwide drawback, which is being acutely felt in Europe. For Latvia, boosting the fertility of its soil is unattainable with out mineral fertilizers.

As will be seen from the Svizraa case, from the present standpoint, fertilizers and uncooked supplies, together with sure sorts of drugs and meals, must be included within the class of humanitarian support cargo. Finding options to the uncontrolled enhance in meals costs is more likely to be present in encouraging state authorities to assist the transit and home commerce of fertilizers and their elements.