Sydney Airport chief apologises after passengers wait hours in long queues

Mitch Dale was flying to Brisbane and described the chaotic queues. “The departures hall is just bedlam, full of lines that are seemingly random and impossible to distinguish if they’re for check-in or security,” he mentioned. Snaking queues in Terminal 3. Credit:Twitter/James Morgan “They just made an announcement that this is the busiest day Sydney Airport has had this year so far. “I was definitely stressed – honestly didn’t think I had any chance of making my flight when I realised the lines going outside the building were for security.”

Mr Dale mentioned the road for safety stretched outdoors the terminal into one other constructing, though the footage “looked worse than it actually is”. “It was 40 minutes for me from the car to the plane using a check-in kiosk and checking a bag in,” he mentioned. “As far as I could tell all of the security points were open and staffed.” Sue Stephenson was flying to Port Macquarie and waited virtually two hours on the airport. She mentioned two safety lanes have been closed. “I had to get escorted through queue because [the] plane was boarding,” she mentioned.

“Queues were calm, but there was lots of confusion about what was going on. Only one airport police officer controlling what had to be thousands of travellers in the queue. No airport announcements or staff telling what was going on.” Closed safety lanes. Credit:Sue Stephenson Philippa Miller, who was travelling to Hobart, waited 45 minutes within the enterprise class queue however famous the common queue was for much longer. “I’ve been travelling a bit and queues have been much worse post-Covid. Today was worst I’ve had. I find I have to get to airport at least an hour and a half early to feel confident I will catch the plane,” she mentioned. “People were being remarkably patient and staff doing their best but clearly not enough security check ins.”