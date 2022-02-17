Sydney beaches close after first fatal shark attack in 60 years

Several seashores in Sydney, together with the long-lasting Bondi and Bronte, have been shut down on Thursday after a swimmer was killed in a shark assault, the primary such fatality on the metropolis’s seashores in practically 60 years.

Drum traces, that are used to bait sharks, have been arrange close to the assault website whereas drones have been deployed as officers search if the shark remains to be within the space.

A video shared on-line confirmed a shark attacking an individual on Wednesday afternoon off Little Bay seaside, about 20 km (12 miles) south of Australia’s largest metropolis and close to the doorway to Botany Bay. Police haven’t but disclosed the identification of the swimmer.

“This has been a complete shock for our community,” Dylan Parker, the mayor of Randwick Council which incorporates Little Bay, instructed Reuters. “Our coastline is our back yard and to have a tragic death under such horrifying circumstances is completely shocking.”

The assault comes days earlier than the Murray Rose Malabar Magic Ocean Swim, an annual charity occasion normally attended by 1000’s of swimmers at a neighboring seaside. Organizers mentioned they have been monitoring the state of affairs and if the occasion needed to be postponed it could be held on March 6.

A spokesperson for the New South Wales Department of Primary Industries mentioned its shark biologists consider {that a} white shark no less than 3 meters (9.8 ft) in size was doubtless accountable for the assault. It was the primary deadly shark assault in Sydney since 1963, information confirmed.

Authorities have ordered folks to stay out of the water on a scorching summer time day as temperatures hovered round 30 levels Celsius (86 levels Fahrenheit).

“A few crazy surfers still go out and take the risk but most of us take notice and just stay out of the water until the sharks have gone. It’s a lot more dangerous driving to be quite honest,” native resident Karen Romalis instructed Reuters.

