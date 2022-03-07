Sydney builder looks to takeover Probuild Melbourne projects

The developer Far East Consortium will take over its four-tower, $2 billion West Side Place challenge on Lonsdale Street within the Melbourne CBD, whereas an settlement has been reached with Woodlink for Probuild to recommence building of Woodlink’s 137 suite, 15 storey lodge challenge in East Melbourne from later this week.

The directors are nonetheless engaged on resolutions for the Sydney, Brisbane and Perth ProBuild initiatives.

Deloitte administrator Sal Algeri, stated it was “an excellent” end result {that a} potential purchaser was endeavor due diligence in simply over per week into the administration.

“While due diligence is still to be completed, this is an excellent outcome for these parts of the group’s operations in terms of employment and certainty for sub-contractors, suppliers and other stakeholders,” he stated.

Deloitte additionally confirmed that the sale strategy of the WHBO Infrastructure diversified engineering and infrastructure enterprise in Western Australia was progressing effectively with provides due on Friday, March 11.