Sydney by 2050: six cities, 9 million people, with a touch of San Francisco

Sydney should reinvent itself as a area of six cities together with Newcastle, the Central Coast and the Illawarra to maximise its productiveness and compete with international inhabitants hubs, says the pinnacle of the renamed Greater Cities Commission.

Geoff Roberts mentioned the six-city area – which additionally contains the three Sydney cities of the “eastern harbour”, “central river” and “western parklands” – would have a inhabitants of about 9 million by 2050, who would should be a lot better related.

The six-city area would centre on Sydney and have a inhabitants of about 9 million. Credit:Wolter Peeters

The state authorities final week renamed the Greater Sydney Commission to Greater Cities and expanded it to incorporate Newcastle/Lower Hunter, the Central Coast and the Illawarra/Shoalhaven.

Cities Minister Rob Stokes mentioned it was a bid to make Sydney and surrounds extra revolutionary and resilient in the identical vein because the San Francisco Bay Area, the Netherlands’ Randstad and China’s Pearl River Delta.