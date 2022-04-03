Sydney by 2050: six cities, 9 million people, with a touch of San Francisco
Sydney should reinvent itself as a area of six cities together with Newcastle, the Central Coast and the Illawarra to maximise its productiveness and compete with international inhabitants hubs, says the pinnacle of the renamed Greater Cities Commission.
Geoff Roberts mentioned the six-city area – which additionally contains the three Sydney cities of the “eastern harbour”, “central river” and “western parklands” – would have a inhabitants of about 9 million by 2050, who would should be a lot better related.
The state authorities final week renamed the Greater Sydney Commission to Greater Cities and expanded it to incorporate Newcastle/Lower Hunter, the Central Coast and the Illawarra/Shoalhaven.
Cities Minister Rob Stokes mentioned it was a bid to make Sydney and surrounds extra revolutionary and resilient in the identical vein because the San Francisco Bay Area, the Netherlands’ Randstad and China’s Pearl River Delta.
Mr Roberts mentioned the fee would give attention to planning for extra inexpensive properties close to transit strains, improved digital connectivity and – in a well-recognized promise – quicker rail connections linking the six cities.
“We will be leading that,” he mentioned. “The travel time between Newcastle and Sydney is terrible. It doesn’t facilitate service economy travel or visitor travel.”
He mentioned the fee would observe the precept that folks ought to be capable of commute inside their neighbourhood inside quarter-hour, their metropolis inside half-hour and their area inside 90.
The area has an east/west diameter of about 80km and a shoreline of about 300km. Mr Roberts mentioned the creation of a mega-region was about optimising, not maximising, the realm’s inhabitants.
“I don’t think it’s a question of ‘how many [people] can you fit’,” he mentioned. “There’s no point in talking about 8 or 9 million people if [they] are living in 40-storey apartments they hate and travel home on the weekend to where they really live.”