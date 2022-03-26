Sydney commuters to receive 12 free days of public transport

Commuters will journey without spending a dime throughout Sydney’s total public transport community for 12 consecutive days in the course of the Easter holidays as the federal government seeks to spur a return to metropolis centres and make amends for widespread disruption.

The fare-free deal comes after weeks of tense negotiations between the state authorities and rail union over pay and office situations which culminated in a 24 shutdown of the practice community final month.

Early morning commuters at Central Station. Credit:Brook Mitchell

The NSW Rail, Tram and Bus Union last week threatened to take new industrial motion each Friday till June until the federal government made journey free for commuters as an apology for final month’s 24-hour shutdown.

Transport Minister David Elliott reached an settlement with the union on Thursday to forego that motion, and confirmed on Sunday that Greater Sydney’s total transport community can be free between April 14 and 26.