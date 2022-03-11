Sydney Dance Company heads off for the world stage, as international tours get back in business
Their luggage are packed, new passports issued and worldwide immunisation certificates are on the prepared – after three years of isolation, 17 dancers from the Sydney Dance Company are making ready to fly out on their first worldwide tour since 2019.
“It’s another step towards normality,” says the corporate’s government director Lou Oppenheim. “We have been producing and reproducing tours for a long time. Both venue and performance company schedules are out of sync, all our planning cycles too, so it’s back to reestablishing ourselves on the world stage.”
The 25-member entourage from Australia’s largest up to date dance firm will depart Sydney on Sunday to carry out Rafael Bonachela’s ab [intra] in Paris on the Theatre National de Chaillot, then to Maison de la Danse in Lyon and Le Theatre Olympia d’Arcachon and Theatre de Gascogne at Mont de Marsan.
Ab [intra] toured Spain, Poland, Finland, Austria in June 2019, and the duet was carried out at Paris Opera Ballet’s 350th birthday gala live performance in September 2019.
The arrival of the worldwide pandemic in March 2020, nevertheless, scuttled the French tour.
“It’s a wild ride, but so exciting to be just about on the eve of departure for the long-awaited French tour, planned for 2020, then replanned for 2021, and now with all systems go for 2022,” producer Dominic Chang stated.
Sydney Dance Company is one in all a number of performing arts corporations seizing on a window of respite from the Omicron outbreak to revive disrupted reveals and excursions. Belvoir St Theatre has introduced it’s taking its acclaimed venture Counting and Cracking to the Birmingham Festival in August.
Bangarra Dance Theatre will stage a small run of its youngsters’s work Waru – Journey of the small turtle within the US in 2023. Sydney Symphony Orchestra has tripled its annual tour to regional NSW, performing three of its reveals – Tchaikovsky, Energy and Elation, and The Masters of Romance – wherever from Port Macquarie to Wagga Wagga.