Sydney Dance Company heads off for the world stage, as international tours get back in business

Their luggage are packed, new passports issued and worldwide immunisation certificates are on the prepared – after three years of isolation, 17 dancers from the Sydney Dance Company are making ready to fly out on their first worldwide tour since 2019.

“It’s another step towards normality,” says the corporate’s government director Lou Oppenheim. “We have been producing and reproducing tours for a long time. Both venue and performance company schedules are out of sync, all our planning cycles too, so it’s back to reestablishing ourselves on the world stage.”

Sydney Dance Company’s government director Lou Oppenheim with rehearsals director Richard Cilli and dancers Davide di Giovanni, Jesse Scales and Rhys Kosakowski.

Credit:Steven Siewert

The 25-member entourage from Australia’s largest up to date dance firm will depart Sydney on Sunday to carry out Rafael Bonachela’s ab [intra] in Paris on the Theatre National de Chaillot, then to Maison de la Danse in Lyon and Le Theatre Olympia d’Arcachon and Theatre de Gascogne at Mont de Marsan.

Ab [intra] toured Spain, Poland, Finland, Austria in June 2019, and the duet was carried out at Paris Opera Ballet’s 350th birthday gala live performance in September 2019.