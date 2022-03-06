Sydney faces more rain as death toll from Australian floods rises

A wild climate system that dumped greater than a yr’s value of rainfall over per week in southern Queensland and northern New South Wales (NSW) introduced widespread destruction, leaving hundreds of individuals within the states displaced and sweeping away property, livestock and roads.

A complete of 17 folks have been killed because the deluge started, together with a Queensland lady, whose physique was discovered on Saturday, based on police.

The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) of NSW mentioned a brand new climate system may deliver one other spherical of heavy rains throughout NSW, of which Sydney is the capital, elevating the dangers of flooding.

“We are facing, unfortunately, a few more days of ongoing wet, stormy weather which will be quite dangerous for residents of NSW,” BOM meteorologist Jane Golding mentioned at a televised briefing.