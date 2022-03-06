Sydney faces more rain as death toll from Australian floods rises
A wild climate system that dumped greater than a yr’s value of rainfall over per week in southern Queensland and northern New South Wales (NSW) introduced widespread destruction, leaving hundreds of individuals within the states displaced and sweeping away property, livestock and roads.
A complete of 17 folks have been killed because the deluge started, together with a Queensland lady, whose physique was discovered on Saturday, based on police.
The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) of NSW mentioned a brand new climate system may deliver one other spherical of heavy rains throughout NSW, of which Sydney is the capital, elevating the dangers of flooding.
“We are facing, unfortunately, a few more days of ongoing wet, stormy weather which will be quite dangerous for residents of NSW,” BOM meteorologist Jane Golding mentioned at a televised briefing.
In the north of New South Wales, the Clarence River remained at a significant flood stage, however Golding mentioned the extreme climate appeared more likely to clear from Wednesday onwards.
In Brisbane, the capital of Queensland, and surrounding areas that have been hit by heavy storms final weekend which flooded a number of thousand properties, the clean-up continued over the weekend.
The strategy of restoration will take months, authorities mentioned on Sunday, whereas donating greater than 2 million Australian {dollars} (about $1.5 million) to completely different charities.
“For an event that lasted just three days, it’s going to have a big impact on our economy and on our budget,” Queensland’s treasurer, Cameron Dick, mentioned at a briefing.