Sydney FC gifted draw by Macarthur’s shaky defence

Midfielder Charles M’Mombwa delivered a wonderfully weighted cross to the far put up to seek out centre-back Susnjar. The defender struck a left-foot volley that was so sweetly taken, it will have impressed probably the most seasoned of strikers within the A-League.

The Sky Blues ultimately discovered a breakthrough minutes earlier than the break when Trent Buhagiar hit again. The pacey striker bought behind Macarthur’s line of defense to show Callum Talbot’s cross into the web to attain a purpose ultimately confirmed by the VAR.

After scoring a candy volley within the first half, Susnjar netted yet one more 9 minutes after the restart. Unfortunately for the defender, this one was into his personal web.

The Sky Blues thought they might be awarded a penalty after the hour when Trent Buhagiar was introduced down within the field just for the linesman to flag for offside, although replays advised it was removed from clear.

It proved to be the final real probability of the match. Sydney threw numbers ahead in quest of a winner however to no avail.