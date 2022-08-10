Sydney FC, Macarthur advance in Aust Cup

Macarthur are by to the quarter-finals of the Australia Cup, persevering with Dwight Yorke’s electrical begin to life as a coach down beneath.

After thrashing the Magpies Crusaders 6-0 to start his teaching stint in Australia with a bang, the Bulls comprehensively beat Modbury Jets 4-0 of their last-16 conflict in South Australia on Wednesday.

Joining the Bulls within the final eight of the competitors are Sydney FC, the membership Yorke starred for as a participant throughout his A-League stint.

The Sky Blues secured their spot with a 2-1 win over Bentleigh Greens, due to targets from kids Adrian Segecic (forty eighth) and Aaron Gurd (67th).

Steve Corica’s males, nonetheless, did not have all of it their very own method with Ajak Riak firing previous Socceroos custodian Andrew Redmayne within the 86th minute to make sure a tense conclusion to the tie.

“I am really proud of a couple of our young players,” Corica mentioned. “Aaron Gurd, that was his first start, and (Adrian) Segecic, they both scored crucial goals for us.

“(The Australia Cup) is giving a whole lot of these younger boys a chance to play and to progress. We will get some new recruits in for the subsequent sport, a bit extra expertise as properly. The Cup is essential for us and we wish to go all the way in which.”

At ServiceFM Stadium in South Australia, Macarthur went through courtesy of goals from Al Hassan Toure, Charles M’Mombwa and a double from Lachlan Rose.

Reflecting on his side’s victory, Yorke said: “I believed we have been a bit fortunate within the first half, we did not play notably nice.

“We changed the shape a little bit for this game and maybe we confused the players a little bit. But nevertheless, Modbury were outstanding first half and we needed to get a grip of the game.

“We are nonetheless very early within the means of the group by way of attending to know the personnel, so this was a little bit of a studying curve for us, however however we received by to the subsequent spherical which was our most important goal.”

The round-of-16 action continues on Sunday with Sydney United 58 hosting reigning A-League champions Western United FC at Sydney United Sports Centre, and Peninsula Power (Qld) and Green Gully (Vic) doing battle at AJ Kelly Park in the Sunshine State.

Like last year the Australia Cup winner will be granted one of Australia’s slots in the Group Stage of the AFC Cup which is one tier below the AFC Champions League.

The last will happen on October 1, just a few days earlier than the A-League Men’s marketing campaign will get underway.