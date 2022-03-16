Sydney gynaecologist allegedly assaulted patient for sexual gratification

Defence barrister April Francis mentioned the courtroom will hear “undeniable evidence of financial motive” together with the lady’s “untimely revelations of sexual misconduct” to 3rd events.

“Her demonstrable motive to lie impugns her credibility such that the Crown cannot eliminate the real possibility that she has fabricated the substance of these allegations,” she mentioned.

“Her purported dissatisfaction with the accused – including for his, as she described to the police, having mutilated her vagina and repeatedly demeaned her by sexual misconduct – is completely inconsistent with the objective evidence arising from her correspondence with the accused.”

Ms Francis mentioned her consumer denied the lady complained in 2010 of ache from stitches after an operation he had carried out the earlier 12 months. The defence contended the lady’s declare that he had “shortened her vagina” mirrored a “predisposition to falsehoods”.

She mentioned at no time was the affected person utterly bare, at no time did Dr Reid have his head between her breasts, and there weren’t repeated events of standing digital examinations.