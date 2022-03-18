Sydney Harbour Bridge turns 90

\r\nSydney Harbour Bridge turns 90Sydney Harbour Bridge turns 90We\u2019re sorry, this function is at the moment unavailable. We\u2019re working to revive it. Please attempt once more later.DismissSkip to sections navigationSkip to contentSkip to footer30 ImagesHistoric images of the Sydney Harbour Bridge as Australia celebrates the ninetieth anniversary of its opening on March 19, 1932.March 18, 2022 \u2014 6.04pm1\/30The Sydney Harbour Bridge was bathed in gentle to commemorate its ninetieth anniversary on March 17, 2022. Credit:Wolter Peeters2\/30The Sydney Harbour Bridge as seen from McMahon's Point, and its reflection in a puddle.\nCredit:Jessica Hromas3\/30The nice arch of the Sydney Harbour Bridge throughout development. It was accomplished in 1932.\nCredit:Harold Cazneaux4\/30Construction of the Sydney Harbour Bridge in the course of the Nineteen Twenties.Credit:SMH5\/30Sydney Harbour Bridge's arches get nearer throughout its development.Credit:Mrs Frank Smith6\/30Four males on the northern street approaching Sydney Harbour Bridge earlier than its opening in 1932.Credit:Fairfax Media7\/30Police officers rush to grab Captain Francis De Groot instantly after he had reduce the ribbon. De Groot, a former cavalry officer, spurred his previous racehorse from behind a line of NSW Lancers and slashed the ribbon earlier than Jack Lang, the then Premier, might declare the bridge open.Credit:Fairfax8\/30Francis de Groot is apprehended by law enforcement officials after chopping the ribbon, interrupting the opening of the Sydney Harbour Bridge.Credit:SMH9\/30NSW Premier John Lang cuts the ribbon in the course of the opening of the Sydney Harbour Bridge.10\/30Crowds on the bridge on the day it was opened.Credit:Pylon Lookout11\/30Engineer John Bradfield tipping his hat from a walkway on the newly constructed Sydney Harbour Bridge.Credit:NLA12\/30The first autos drive by way of the tolls of the newly opened bridge at midnight on 19 March 1932.Credit:Fairfax Media13\/30A view from the street earlier than the concrete was poured.Credit:SMH Archives14\/30A view of the bridge from Pitt Street in 1932.Credit:SMH15\/30The Sydney Harbour Bridge toll cubicles.16\/30A steam prepare on the Harbour Bridge throughout development in 1930.Credit:Fairfax Media17\/30Sydney Harbour Bridge toll collectors in 1932.18\/30Paul Hogan throughout his time as a rigger on the Sydney Harbour Bridge in 1976.Credit:Russell McPhedran19\/30Wet climate on the bridge. May 26 1983.\nCredit:Peter Kevin Solness20\/30Air Oke, 64, in 1980. Mr Oke was one in all 76 upkeep workers engaged on the bridge on the time.Credit:Paul Stephen Pearson21\/30A performer poses in entrance of the bridge in 1988, the day it was introduced by NSW Premier Nick Greiner that the Sydney Harbour Bridge was totally paid off.Credit:Greg White22\/30Tourists climbing the Sydney Harbour Bridge. Credit:Rob Homer23\/30The march for reconciliation throughout the Sydney Harbour Bridge on May 28, 2000.Credit:Rick Stevens24\/30A view from the Sydney Harbour Bridge climb.Credit:Geoff Jones25\/30Fireworks on the bridge in the course of the closing ceremony of the Sydney Olympics, October 1, 2000.Credit:Andrew Meares26\/30A view of the bridge on March 29, 2021.Credit:Wolter Peeters27\/30A near-empty Sydney Harbour Bridge as daylight saving begins on October 3, 2021. Sydney was underneath lockdown because of the COVID-19 pandemic.Credit:Brook Mitchell28\/30The NSW Government has been accumulating tolls because the opening of the Harbour Bridge in 1932.29\/30Toll gates on the Sydney Harbour Bridge.Credit:Quentin Jones30\/30The Sydney Harbour Bridge was bathed in gentle to commemorate its ninetieth anniversary on March 17, 2022. Credit:Wolter Peeters\r\n\r\nSource link