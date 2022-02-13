Sydney Kings big man Xavier Cooks mounting case for MVP honours

One statistic has revealed simply how essential versatile huge man Xavier Cooks is to the Sydney Kings’ set-up below Chase Buford.

Think the NBL MVP award is a race in three?

Think once more.

Perth Wildcats stars Bryce Cotton, Vic Law and South East Melbourne jet Mitch Creek have been all the craze amongst hoops pundits placing ahead their picks for the perfect gamers in NBL22.

Xavier Cooks has entered the chat.

The versatile Sydney huge man has led his facet to 4 wins of their final 5 outings and put them again within the hunt for a top-four berth.

And, within the six video games to Round 11, he’s overwhelmingly an important participant to his crew of anybody within the league — the Kings are a ridiculous +93 whereas he’s on the ground however, much more stark, they’ve have been outscored by 46 when he goes to the bench.

Cooks franked his sensible kind with a career-high 23 factors and a pair of monstrous dunks in opposition to South East Melbourne on Friday night time.

Ask coach Chase Buford if the 26-year-old deserves to be within the MVP dialogue and the reply is “for sure” — on his elite defence, alone.

“For me, he is the runaway Defensive Player of the Year,” Buford stated, following the Kings’ win over the Phoenix.

“We’ve got a few guys — Xav, Jarell’s (Martin) been terrific at times — he had 20 (against the Phoenix). (It) wasn’t Jaylen Adams’ best game, but (he) still comes away with six assists, one turnover, 14 points, 8 rebounds.

“We don’t look at ourselves as one guy’s an MVP or this or that, we’re just a basketball team.

“It could be anybody (who leads) on any given night but, from a defensive perspective, X anchors us, every game, he’s been a rock for us.”

Cooks is the voice — and lengthy arm — behind the third-best defence within the sport, his 1.71 blocks per night time ok for fourth within the league. His statistical contribution is exclusive. Often deployed as a quasi-point guard taking part in the 4 and 5, he averages almost 2.5 assists, which is No. 1 within the league amongst gamers who stand taller than 200cms. Add to that 9.2 rebounds — fifth within the NBL — and 13.5 factors on 50 per cent taking pictures and you’ve got a man who’s impacting the sport in nearly each side.

He’ll have an opportunity to go once more right now when his crimson scorching Kings face the Brisbane Bullets.

Missing star Boomers guard Nathan Sobey, the Bullets come off a brief turnaround after accounting for Adelaide on Friday night time.

They have been keyed by an enormous 32-point effort from Lamar Patterson and coach Buford’s focus is on setting the tone with an improved defensive effort from his crew.

“The way we play, we’re not going to do a whole lot of adjusting, we like to come out, play our style, have people try to match us,” he stated.

“Brisbane’s a terrific team. They’ve got some great offensive players, even with Sobey out. They have terrific scorers in Patterson, (Jason) Cadee, (Robert) Franks, Anthony Drmic can get hot.

“We’ll have to be ready to guard them much, much better than we did (against Phoenix).”

Sydney Kings 7-7 (fifth) v Brisbane Bullets 5-7 (eighth)

Sunday, Feb 13, 3pm AEDT

Qudos Bank Arena