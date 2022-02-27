Sydney Kings break Adelaide’s heart with last-minute win

The Sydney Kings trailed at each break on Sunday afternoon however managed to drag it collectively within the ultimate quarter and sink the Adelaide 36ers.

The Sydney Kings have damaged the Adelaide 36ers’ hearts, celebrity import Jaylen Adams draining a clutch three-pointer with 3.5 seconds left in Sunday’s recreation to safe a shocking three-point win.

Daniel Johnson’s determined heave to take the sport to additional time didn’t come shut, the red-hot Kings scoring a 93-90 win on the Adelaide Entertainment Centre to make it 5 victories on the trot.

The Sixers have been gallant however the loss was their sixth from their previous eight matches, CJ Bruton’s aspect slipping additional out of finals competition with a 5-9 document on the midway level of the season.

Watch Every Game of the 21/22 NBL Season Live & On-Demand with ESPN on Kayo. New to Kayo? Start Your Free Trial >

Adams was monumental for the guests with a game-high 26 factors, with Xavier Cooks equally necessary with 25 factors and 10 rebounds.

“It was a heck of a game and credit to Adelaide, they came at us from the opening tip,” Kings coach Chase Buford mentioned.

“I’m very encouraged by our team’s ability to continue to grow down the stretch.

“I still think we can sometimes get a better shot, but we’re learning how to execute down the stretch and what a good shot looks like.”

The 36ers had 5 scorers attain double figures in an admirable dwelling show, Dusty Hannahs main the best way with 24 factors.

ENERGETIC ADELAIDE

The Sixers have been coming off a season-low taking pictures efficiency of 32.5 per cent from the ground in a street loss to Illawarra, however they’re a unique crew on their dwelling ground the place 4 of their 5 wins have come this season.

Poor begins and an absence of depth have dogged CJ Bruton’s aspect at occasions, whereas the Kings had led eight of their previous 9 first quarters, but it surely was the Sixers who made the early working.

A fired-up Todd Withers drained two three-pointers and urged the house followers to get loud because the pumped-up Sixers skipped out to a 16-8 lead.

Adams didn’t take lengthy to exert his affect, nevertheless, the star import taking pictures 3-from-3 from outdoors the arc to trim the deficit to 2 factors on the first break.

COOKS SIZZLES

Cooks had 12 factors at halftime and three of these got here as time ran out.

Hannahs put his aspect up 47-42 with a pair of free throws with only one second left within the half, however Jarrell Martin discovered Cooks with a rocket inbound move that went two-thirds of the size of the courtroom.

Cooks turned and launched his three-point try that discovered the web with the halftime buzzer sounding.

Martin and Cooks featured because the Kings hit the lead for the primary time for the reason that first 30 seconds of the competition two minutes into the third time period.

Martin acquired on the top of an outstanding Adams alley-oop move and Cooks slammed down a few big dunks, along with his monster one-handed effort off one step over Johnson a sight to behold.

SUNDAY STRIKES

The Sixers took a 71-69 lead into the final quarter, with triples to Cam Bairstow and Sunday Dech retaining the guests at arm’s size.

Dech drained one other as the competition reached fever pitch, however Cooks was important down the stretch, along with his buckets setting the stage for Adams’ heroics within the dying seconds.

“I thought that we played with great energy,” Bruton mentioned.

“I thought the execution of the game plan was very solid, we took the right shots, but unfortunately we come up short again.”

Up subsequent, the 36ers will host Melbourne Phoenix on Friday evening and the Kings will return dwelling to play the Taipans on Sunday.