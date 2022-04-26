Sydney mayor allegedly accepted trips to China for ‘favourable’ planning decisions: ICAC
The inquiry heard Tsirekas and Chidiac travelled to Shanghai a number of occasions between 2016 and 2019, and that iProsperity and Chidiac had footed the invoice for a few of Tsirekas bills on a few of these journeys.
Darams advised the inquiry he anticipated, for instance, there can be proof iProsperity paid for Tsirekas to remain at The Langham resort in Shanghai in January 2016, and that Chidiac had paid for his flights.
“I expect that there will be evidence before the public inquiry that iProsperity group paid for some of the entertainment and travel expenses incurred by Mr Chidiac and Mr Tsirekas on this trip,” Darams mentioned.
Chidiac paid Tsirekas expense for an additional journey the pair took to Lebanon in 2016. He and Tsirekas additionally took three journeys to the United States between 2016 and 2018, the inquiry heard.
“The evidence is expected to show that Mr Tsirekas has been overseas on 24 occasions and that on many of these occasions, this was in the company of Mr Chidiac,” Darams mentioned.
The inquiry heard allegations Tsirekas didn’t declare any battle of curiosity with the council concerning his relationships with Chidiac or representatives of iProsperity.
In May 2016, Tsirekas facilitated modifications to a draft council decision that benefited iProsperity concerning its plans for the Rhodes growth. Tsirekas later voted in favour of the amended proposal at a council assembly. He supported additional proposals associated to the mission in 2018 and 2019.
Darams mentioned the fee was analyzing the extent to which Tsirekas “sought or received benefits” from Chidiac or iProsperity, together with the journeys to Shanghai, and the attainable extent to which that was “given or received as an inducement or award for partially and dishonestly exercising his official functions to favour the interests” of iProsperity and Chidiac.
The inquiry’s first witness, Belinda Li mentioned she would have spoken to council workers about iProsperity’s plans for the positioning, however she wouldn’t have spoken to councillors.
Under questioning, Li recalled presumably assembly Chidiac and Tsirekas on “one or two occasions” in Shanghai.
Photographs tendered to the fee confirmed Li with a bunch that included Tsirekas and Chidiac at Huang’s marriage ceremony in Shanghai in January 2016. Li mentioned he should have gone “as a friend”.
When requested if the pair had struck up a friendship, Li mentioned: “Looks like [it], I wouldn’t invite someone I didn’t know to my wedding”.
The inquiry continues in entrance of chief commissioner Peter Hall.
Tsirekas has taken private depart till the tip of May.
