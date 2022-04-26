Sydney mayor allegedly accepted trips to China for ‘favourable’ planning decisions: ICAC

The inquiry heard Tsirekas and Chidiac travelled to Shanghai a number of occasions between 2016 and 2019, and that iProsperity and Chidiac had footed the invoice for a few of Tsirekas bills on a few of these journeys.

Darams advised the inquiry he anticipated, for instance, there can be proof iProsperity paid for Tsirekas to remain at The Langham resort in Shanghai in January 2016, and that Chidiac had paid for his flights.

“I expect that there will be evidence before the public inquiry that iProsperity group paid for some of the entertainment and travel expenses incurred by Mr Chidiac and Mr Tsirekas on this trip,” Darams mentioned.

Chidiac paid Tsirekas expense for an additional journey the pair took to Lebanon in 2016. He and Tsirekas additionally took three journeys to the United States between 2016 and 2018, the inquiry heard.

“The evidence is expected to show that Mr Tsirekas has been overseas on 24 occasions and that on many of these occasions, this was in the company of Mr Chidiac,” Darams mentioned.