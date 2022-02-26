Sydney pub gave free booze to gamblers

A western Sydney pub has been fined greater than $100,000 for incentivising gamblers after managers and even a safety guard loaned money to assist pokie customers maintain playing.

Parramatta’s Rose and Crown Hotel got here to the sunshine of authorities because of a disgruntled supervisor who was herself convicted of stealing $15,000 from the pub.

Staff gave gamblers free booze and cigarettes, loaned money from the pub’s secure to them and allowed punters to make at the very least $145,000 in credit score and debit withdrawals from the eftpos machine.

One supervisor loaned a patron $8000 from the secure to maintain them playing whereas a safety guard gave one other punter $800 from the secure.

NSW’s Independent Liquor and Gaming Authority fined the pub’s licensee, RC One Pty Ltd, $107,358.

It additionally fined the pub’s supervisor Paul Camkin $10,000 and barred him from being a licensee or managing a resort for a 12 months.

Two of his shut associates had been reprimanded and the three males had been ordered to pay the prices of the regulator’s investigation.

Liquor and Gaming revealed its determination together with an announcement of causes on Friday

The regulator’s chair, Phil Crawford, thanked the pub’s normal supervisor, Samantha Glynn, for tipping off authorities.

But Ms Glynn was charged by NSW Police for stealing $15,000 and put below an 18-month intensive corrections order.

The regulator mentioned Ms Glynn was manipulating the poker machines’ payout programs, allegedly permitting her to steal as much as $400,000.

When she was caught by the Rose and Crown’s administration she was suspended. Ms Glynn then reported the resort to the gaming authority.

“Thanks to the tip off from the general manager, we were able to step in and investigate the hotel, ultimately holding the licensee and its close associates to account,” Mr Crawford mentioned.

“The hotel was essentially facilitating cash advances for gambling via a system of fake transactions and this is an obvious risk for problem gambling.”