Sydney real estate agents arrested over ‘scandalous’ $2 million drug, fraud scheme

The arrests concerned a 52-year-old actual property agent who was stopped by police in his automobile at Cecil Hills about 7am on Wednesday. During a search of his automobile, police situated and seized $5000 money and cell phones.

He was charged with ten offences, together with knowingly directing actions of a prison group; taking part in a prison group and contributing to prison exercise; two counts of cultivating a prohibited plant; two counts of dishonestly acquiring monetary benefit by deception; and two counts of knowingly coping with the proceeds of crime and making and utilizing a false doc to acquire monetary benefit.

A 44-year-old man was additionally arrested at a house at Bonnyrigg on Wednesday the place a lot of objects had been seized throughout a search warrant at a house at Cecil Hills. He was charged with cultivating a prohibited plant and taking part in prison group exercise.

Both males had been refused bail and are as a consequence of seem at Fairfield Local Court on Thursday.

Later on Wednesday, two males each aged 35 and a 37-year-old lady had been arrested at Fairfield police station.