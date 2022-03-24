Sydney real estate agents arrested over ‘scandalous’ $2 million drug, fraud scheme
The arrests concerned a 52-year-old actual property agent who was stopped by police in his automobile at Cecil Hills about 7am on Wednesday. During a search of his automobile, police situated and seized $5000 money and cell phones.
He was charged with ten offences, together with knowingly directing actions of a prison group; taking part in a prison group and contributing to prison exercise; two counts of cultivating a prohibited plant; two counts of dishonestly acquiring monetary benefit by deception; and two counts of knowingly coping with the proceeds of crime and making and utilizing a false doc to acquire monetary benefit.
A 44-year-old man was additionally arrested at a house at Bonnyrigg on Wednesday the place a lot of objects had been seized throughout a search warrant at a house at Cecil Hills. He was charged with cultivating a prohibited plant and taking part in prison group exercise.
Both males had been refused bail and are as a consequence of seem at Fairfield Local Court on Thursday.
Later on Wednesday, two males each aged 35 and a 37-year-old lady had been arrested at Fairfield police station.
One of the 35-year-olds, a Middleton Grange actual property agent, was charged with 9 offences. The different, a 35-year-old Smithfield man, was charged with taking part in a prison group and two counts of cultivating a prohibited plant.
The 37-year-old lady, additionally an actual property agent, was charged with eight offences. All three had been refused bail and can seem at Fairfield native court docket on Thursday.
A 23-year-old man was additionally arrested at Marrickville and charged with taking part in a prison group and 4 counts of cultivating a prohibited plant. He appeared at Newtown Local Court on Wednesday and was granted strict conditional bail. He will seem at Fairfield Local Court on May 25.
