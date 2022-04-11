Sydney Royal Easter Show ride closed down after four-year-old was ‘left unrestrained’

Loading

“The safety of patrons at the Show is paramount, and we have shut down the kids’ Free Fall ride following a reported issue with a harness,” the assertion learn.

“The safety systems of the ride functioned well to prevent any injury occurring and the ride will not operate again until a full investigation has been completed and the ride has been approved by specialist engineers.”

Curtis stated she was contacted by the experience operators late on Sunday night time following the Facebook submit. The Herald has sought remark from the operators.

The submit was made by Facebook person Eva Grace, who noticed the incident unfold and warned dad and mom to “make sure you’re watching the way they strap your child into a ride”.