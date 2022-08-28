Sydney Sweeney defends photos from her mom’s surprise party where guests appeared to wear MAGA-inspired hats: ‘Stop making assumptions’

Sydney Sweeney responded to backlash on-line on Saturday.Gotham/Getty Images

Sydney Sweeney clapped again at followers on-line who criticized her mom’s sixtieth party, the place visitors appeared to put on MAGA-inspired hats and Blue Lives Matter paraphernalia.

On Saturday, the “Euphoria” star revealed on Instagram that she helped manage her mom’s party at a barn in Idaho. Sweeney, 24, shared images of the hoedown-themed celebration on her Instagram Stories that confirmed visitors line dancing and using a mechanical bull.

“no better way to celebrate my momma than a surprise hoedown,” Sweeney, 24, captioned the put up.

But quickly after sharing the images, followers of Sweeney famous that one visitor appeared to put on a shirt celebrating Blue Lives Matter, a pro-police countermovement to Black Lives Matter.

Fans additionally reacted to Sweeney’s brother Trent sharing photos of visitors with custom-made “Make Sixty Great Again” hats, referring to Donald Trump’s 2020 presidential marketing campaign slogan, “Make America Great Again.”

People started to invest about Sweeney’s political standpoint because the images went viral on social media, prompting her to respond on Twitter.

“You guys this is wild,” Sweeney tweeted on Saturday. “An innocent celebration for my moms milestone 60th birthday has turned into an absurd political statement, which was not the intention.”

Sweeney then inspired folks to “stop making assumptions.

“Much like to everybody and Happy Birthday Mom!” she wrote.

Representatives for Sweeney did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

Sweeney became the breakout star of “Euphoria” season 2 after her character, Cassie Howard, took center stage in the drama series. Her efficiency as Cassie resulted in her first Emmy nomination this yr.

In a February interview with Cosmopolitan, Sweeney stated folks did not take her significantly as an actress till she landed a job on HBO’s “White Lotus.”

“I do not assume as many individuals took me significantly in ‘Euphoria’ as a result of I took my shirt off,” Sweeney told the outlet. “With ‘The White Lotus,’ unexpectedly, all these folks got here out of the woodwork like, ‘You’re probably the most wonderful…’ and I’m like, But I went via the craziest emotional curler coaster in ‘Euphoria.’ So, thanks?”

