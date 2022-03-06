Sydney tradie’s ‘devastating’ $15k mistake

NSW man Daniel Slattery constructed a thriving excavation enterprise – till a brutal letter stopped him in his tracks, costing a small fortune.

A Sydney tradie has opened up in regards to the “devastating” mistake that value his enterprise a staggering $15,000.

In 2020 – simply as Covid was making its method to Australian shores – Daniel Slattery acquired a letter which might result in many sleepless nights – and crush his thriving enterprise.

At the time, he was working a profitable excavation firm by the identify of Olympus Corporation within the metropolis’s west.

But the cease-and-desist letter revealed one other firm – a big, world know-how and digicam agency – had already been working underneath the identical identify, and that Mr Slattery had unintentionally breached federal regulation.

The letter acknowledged that if he continued utilizing the identify, Mr Slattery could be taken to federal courtroom.

With little information of mental property regulation, Mr Slattery employed a trademark lawyer and branding specialist.

He signed a statutory declaration agreeing to vary his enterprise identify, permitting Olympus Corporation to drop the risk.

“After the charges were dropped, I rebranded the company to Orizonta,” Mr Slattery stated.

“It took a long time for me and my team to find the right name. We went through 50 different options but most were already taken.

“The process took around four months and cost us $15,000, not to mention the hassle, time and cost of implementing the new name.”

He instructed information.com.au the influence of Covid coupled with the stress of the breach had been “awful”.

“I had no idea what a trademark was at the time. I rang my wife when I first got the letter and said, ‘what’s going on? Am I going to lose the business?’ I had no idea how big it was,” he stated.

“I was speechless for a couple days and had many sleepless nights. It was devastating.”

Mr Slattery stated quite a lot of work was required to information present purchasers via the change, and revealed he had even misplaced some prospects within the course of.

“It took a toll,” he stated.

“My advice to other business owners is to do your research and learn about trademark before you jump in – this has been a pretty big lesson.”

Mr Slattery’s story is all too acquainted to model strategist Delia Suteja, who had her personal brush with trademark points when she was simply 20 after launching her first enterprise.

At the time, she skilled a website firm squatting on her domains, which then tried to promote her her personal enterprise identify for a “crazy amount of dollars”.

The anxious state of affairs impressed Ms Suteja to study trademarking, and immediately she and her enterprise companions have launched ModelRead.i.y, an internet service that immediately searches the supply of names throughout the online, social media platforms, Australian IP and ABN databases to assist enterprise homeowners earlier than they land in scorching water.

“I started to understand the whole power of having a trademark from that ordeal,” she instructed information.com.au.

“Since then, I have helped a lot of small businesses … who have no idea what this thing is about.”

According to the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), 2021 recorded the very best variety of companies registered every month in comparison with any 12 months within the earlier decade.

Ms Suteja stated naive enterprise homeowners have been probably setting themselves up for extreme stress and monetary losses by not contemplating emblems in the beginning of their business trip.