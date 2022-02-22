Sydney train shutdown LIVE updates: Limited services to run after NSW Transport Minister, rail union reach last-minute agreement

The Rail, Tram and Bus Union has welcomed the resumption of providers throughout the Sydney community, describing the state authorities as having “backed down” on its “outrageous” rail shutdown and agreeing to permit rail employees to drive trains at this time.

The union mentioned it was in talks with the NSW Government yesterday, “attempting to reach an agreement that would allow trains to run while also allowing workers to exercise their right to take action over the government’s refusal to agree to their basic safety, privatisation and hygiene asks”.

RTBU secretary Alex Claassens. Credit:Wolter Peeters

“To deliberately shut down the rail network on such a big day for many people, seemingly so they can run a fear campaign about unions, is quite extraordinary,” RTBU NSW secretary Alex Claassens mentioned in an announcement, launched final night time.

“Workers will now go back to taking the protected industrial action we’d planned – action that really only transport management will notice, not commuters.

“We’re always willing to work with the NSW Government if it means reaching an agreement to keep our railways safe and moving.”