Sydney train shutdown LIVE updates: Services suspended across city as RTBU slams NSW government

Transport Minister David Elliott has accused the rail union of hijacking town, and insists the federal government is to not blame for immediately’s disruptions.

“They’re hijacking the city,” Mr Elliott instructed 2GB radio this morning.

“Them blaming me for this is just absolute crap, why would I want the city inconvenienced?”

NSW Transport Minister David Elliott. Credit:Steven Siewert

Mr Elliott described the commercial motion as an “unAustralian act” and went on to counsel many commuters would like extra driverless trains throughout the community.

“I’m so furious at their spin and their lies. I think we’re gonna have a large standoff right now because they can’t use the city’s transport system for some sort of terrorist like activity,” he mentioned.

At his press convention this morning, held similtaneously Mr Elliott’s radio look, Rail, Tram and Bus Union NSW secretary Alex Claassens requested the state authorities to “get David Elliott back out here today”.

“At least the last two times we’ve met with him, changes were made, there were improvements. It was starting to go somewhere,” he mentioned.

“Where’s David Elliott today? I’m not sure. But I need, we need somebody with a calm head instead of trying to take us on.

“Come out here and have a proper bloody conversation, and we can get these trains moving again and do the right thing by the people of NSW.”