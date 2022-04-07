Sydney weather LIVE updates: Evacuation warning issued for Woronora, Bonnet Bay as petrol spill occurs at Kurnell

Morning everybody, Sarah Keoghan right here.

Welcome to our reside weblog the place we’ll maintain you up to date with the most recent on the deluge hitting Sydney and the remainder of the state’s south.

It appears just like the Sutherland Shire has been one of many hardest hit areas in a single day with an evacuation warning issued for Woronora and Bonnet Bay round 5.30am on Thursday.

The warning encompasses properties within the following streets:

• Thorpe Road

• Prince Edward Park Rd

• Deepwater Estate

• Manilla Place

• Boomi Place

• Yanko Close

• Prices Circuit between Park Road and Menai Road

• Arthur Place

• Lower Washington Drive

• Johnson Close

• Woronora Village Tourist Park,

• Menai Road Woronora

• Liffey Place

• Thames Street

The NSW SES is asking residents and enterprise homeowners in these areas to start gathering important and useful objects and to arrange to depart as early as potential.