Sydney’s 24-hour rail strike to go ahead

A month of commercial motion that has brought about widespread disruption to NSW prepare providers will culminate with a ban on rail employees working international made trains.

The authorities and the rail union are blaming one another for the 24-hour strike on Wednesday, which can sideline about 70 per cent of the fleet.

Sydney Trains CEO Matt Longland is advising commuters to keep away from all pointless prepare journey and earn a living from home if doable.

Train providers shall be diminished to a couple of 30-minute frequency on most traces, he says.

The T5 Cumberland line and and the T7 Olympic Park line won’t have any providers.

“Avoid all unnecessary (train) travel and leave the capacity that is available on trains for those that really need it,” Mr Longland instructed Sydney radio 2GB on Tuesday.

“Work from home or avoid the trip on the train tomorrow.”

The Rail, Tram and Bus Union rejected a authorities supply on Sunday to avert the strike, calling the supply “a stunt”.

In a letter on Sunday, the federal government withdrew its requirement {that a} new enterprise settlement for rail employees be finalised earlier than it begins modifications on the New Intercity Fleet (NIF).

The authorities’s insistence the settlement be locked in earlier than the modifications start has been a sticking level within the protracted negotiations.

The supply was conditional on the rail unions calling off its industrial motion.

RTBU NSW secretary Alex Claassens mentioned the union was nonetheless not clear concerning the authorities’s supply.

“It doesn’t actually add anything new to this negotiation,” he mentioned in an announcement on Tuesday.

“It was purely used to generate another headline for the government.”

The union had despatched the federal government a deed with one small change on Friday, but it surely had not obtained a response, he mentioned.

“Instead … we’ve been forced into another round of lengthy talks rather than getting on with the job of getting a signed deed which we can take to members and delegates to consider,” Mr Claassens mentioned.

Transport Minister David Elliott mentioned he was disenchanted by the union’s evaluation.

“It was not a stunt. It’s exactly what the rail union asked for,” he mentioned on Monday.

“Just take the deed … we’ve given you what you wanted.”