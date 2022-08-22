Sydney’s train dispute has dragged on too long and cost too much. It must end.

Small merchants that depend on commuter foot site visitors, together with many CBD companies recovering from the pandemic’s upheavals, are particularly hard-hit.

There was some sympathy for the rail employees’ trigger when the commercial dispute started, however that is shortly evaporating. With a state election months away, the unions now appear intent on damaging the Coalition, whatever the deserves of their claims.

The authorities can be culpable. It ought to have been extra consultative concerning the design of a brand new fleet of intercity trains which has change into a significant level of disagreement.

The state has agreed to make modifications costing $264 million to the fleet. Even so, the 2 sides proceed to quarrel over a deed of settlement about this work.

The rail union desires the deed signed by the federal government earlier than finishing negotiations over a brand new pay deal. The authorities has demanded each the practice fleet modifications and a brand new enterprise settlement be accomplished collectively.