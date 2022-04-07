Sydney’s wet weather continues as evacuation warnings issued

An evacuation warning has been issued for components of Woronora and Bonnet Bay in Sydney’s south as heavy rain hits town amid extreme climate warnings for metropolitan Sydney, the South Coast, Hunter area and central and Southern Tablelands.

The evacuation warnings got here because the State Emergency Service mentioned oil and diesel had overflowed onto roads and combined with floodwaters in Kurnell after a pump within the suburb’s Caltex Refinery failed early on Thursday morning.

A extreme climate warning for heavy rainfall stays in place for southern and central NSW. Credit:Louise Kennerley

Residents within the space took to social media to report smelling petrol early on Thursday morning.

The SES mentioned the pump failure at Australia’s largest gas import terminal was being attended to by emergency companies, who have been managing the hazardous materials and dealing to stop contamination. The incident has resulted in pressing street closures in and across the Kurnell township.