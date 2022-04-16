Sylmar man who sold pills that killed Marine pleads guilty to federal drug charges

A Sylmar man who bought fentanyl-laced tablets that triggered a 20-year-old U.S. Marine’s dying in 2020 pleaded responsible Friday to federal drug expenses, officers mentioned.

Gustavo Jaciel Solis, 25, entered pleas on one depend every of taking part in a drug trafficking conspiracy and distributing fentanyl leading to dying, in response to the U.S. legal professional’s workplace for the Central District of California.

Solis was charged in 2020 with being a part of a hoop that distributed medication to civilians and Marines, prosecutors mentioned.

He admitted that he “would advertise his controlled substances for sale through his Snapchat account username, ‘huf_75,’ and display name, ‘Gusto928,’” in response to a plea settlement filed Tuesday.

Solis “would provide various controlled substances, including LSD, MDMA, cocaine and purported oxycodone pills containing fentanyl, to customers directly, through couriers, or through the United States mail,” prosecutors mentioned.

He obtained 1,000 counterfeit oxycodone tablets containing fentanyl from a co-defendant and posted an image of a number of tablets to Snapchat with the caption, “Who f*** with M30s? Tapp in,” prosecutors mentioned.

According to the indictment, Solis bought 10 oxycodone tablets laced with fentanyl to an active-duty Marine on May 22. A day later, the Marine died of a drug overdose, in response to court docket paperwork.

Prosecutors mentioned the Marine was stationed at Camp Pendleton.

In his plea settlement, Solis admitted to orchestrating different drug offers, together with with a Naval Criminal Investigative Service secret agent, prosecutors mentioned.

The offers with the agent concerned a number of kinds of unlawful medication, together with cocaine, LSD and extra fentanyl-laced, faux oxycodone tablets, prosecutors mentioned.

Solis was arrested on July 29, 2020, prosecutors mentioned. Investigators seized medication and a number of other weapons, together with a 9-millimeter “ghost gun,” from his residence.

He has remained in federal custody since his arrest, prosecutors mentioned.

A superseding indictment filed in September 2020 named Solis and 4 different defendants, who’re:

Jordan Nicholas McCormick, 27, of Palmdale, the lead defendant and the conspiracy’s alleged provider who supplied LSD, ecstasy, cocaine and oxycodone tablets laced with fentanyl.

Anthony Ruben Whisenant, 22, a lance corporal within the U.S. Marine Corps, who allegedly aided and abetted the distribution of the fentanyl-laced tablets bought from Solis that resulted in L.M.’s deadly overdose.

Jessica Sarah Perez, 25, of Pacoima, who distributed narcotics together with fentanyl and cocaine to the conspiracy’s civilian clients.

Ryan Douglas White, 24, a lance corporal within the U.S. Marine Corps, who’s charged with being an adjunct after the very fact for allegedly trying to hinder regulation enforcement’s apprehension of Whisenant and Solis.

Solis is scheduled for sentencing Aug.17, prosecutors mentioned. He will face a compulsory minimal sentence of 20 years in federal jail for the fentanyl cost, and potential life sentences for every of the narcotics offenses.

Perez pleaded responsible on Jan. 26 to conspiring to distribute narcotics, prosecutors mentioned. She is scheduled to be sentenced May 11.

The remaining three defendants are scheduled to go on trial June 21, prosecutors mentioned.