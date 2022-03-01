Symbols Appear On Ukrainian Buildings, Targeted Russian Attack Feared

Russia-Ukraine conflict: The symbols have appeared on many buildings in Kyiv.

The authorities in Ukraine are warning folks to verify for symbols on buildings, which may make them targets of the Russians. As the war intensifies, these symbols have been noticed on the rooftops of excessive rises and gasoline pipes in some cities.

Some of those symbols embrace a vivid pink X (X-marks-the-spot kind) and arrows. Ukrainian authorities declare that is the work of “suspicious characters”, who’re leaving clues for Russians, presumably for an airstrike. Some studies declare that reflective tags have additionally been discovered throughout Kyiv.

The metropolis of Kyiv, in a Facebook submit final week, appealed to the folks with entry to roof to “urgently check” for such symbols.

“City authorities are appealing to residents of multi-storey buildings that have access to the roof, asking to urgently check the roofs for the availability of tags. In case any marks are detected – please put them to sleep with the ground or something to cover,” it stated within the submit.

Alexander Tretyak, the mayor of Rivne, a city in western Ukraine, posted an analogous message on his official Facebook web page.

“URGENT ANNOUNCEMENT! I ask the heads of the condominiums to close all attics. If you or a resident of the house notice tags in the driveway, on the roof, next to the houses of unknown persons – inform law enforcement immediately,” he stated within the submit.

“URGENTLY check your roofs, in case you find the tags paint them and close access to the roofs,” Tretyak additional stated.

Despite robust sanctions introduced by the West, Russia confirmed no signal of stopping the invasion of Ukraine, the place fierce combating and Russian bombardment have killed dozens and sparked a refugee disaster.

Both the edges held talks on Monday to debate ceasefire, however no breakthrough may very well be achieved.

Ukraine’s Western allies have elevated weapons transfers in help, and Britain has referred to as for such transfers to be expanded. Finland agreed to ship 2,500 assault rifles and 1,500 anti-tank weapons. Canada will provide anti-tank weapons and upgraded ammunition, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stated.