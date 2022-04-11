Syria calls on UN to interfere to stop “systematic” Israeli strikes
Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad on Sunday urged the United
Nations to intervene to curb the repetitive Israeli assaults in
Syria, slamming such strikes as systematic, in line with the state
information company SANA, Trend studies citing Xinhua.
In a letter addressing UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres,
Mekdad stated the Israeli assaults have turn into “systematic,” requiring
fast motion by the UN to guard and protect the Agreement on
Disengagement of 1974 signed underneath the auspices of the United
Nations.
Mekdad added that Syria has at all times warned concerning the penalties
of the continual Israeli assaults on worldwide peace and
safety.
The Syrian condemnation comes in opposition to the backdrop of an Israeli
assault earlier on Sunday in opposition to army websites in central
Syria.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a conflict monitor
group, stated that the most recent Israeli assault focused a
scientific analysis middle west of Hama province.