Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad on Sunday urged the United

Nations to intervene to curb the repetitive Israeli assaults in

Syria, slamming such strikes as systematic, in line with the state

information company SANA, Trend studies citing Xinhua.

In a letter addressing UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres,

Mekdad stated the Israeli assaults have turn into “systematic,” requiring

fast motion by the UN to guard and protect the Agreement on

Disengagement of 1974 signed underneath the auspices of the United

Nations.

Mekdad added that Syria has at all times warned concerning the penalties

of the continual Israeli assaults on worldwide peace and

safety.

The Syrian condemnation comes in opposition to the backdrop of an Israeli

assault earlier on Sunday in opposition to army websites in central

Syria.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a conflict monitor

group, stated that the most recent Israeli assault focused a

scientific analysis middle west of Hama province.