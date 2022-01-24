Western powers and Turkey accused Syria on Monday of imposing “starvation” and siege warfare in opposition-held areas, as Syrian officers stated international forces had been illegally occupying components of the nation affected by US-led sanctions.

Britain and the US had been amongst nations on the UN Human Rights Council calling on Syria to finish illegal detention and enforced disappearances, and permit humanitarian support to achieve all civilians after almost 12 years of warfare.

“It comes as no surprise that most recommendations are hostile to my country. They come from countries that sponsor terrorism in my country,” stated Bashar Ja’afari, Syrian deputy international minister.

Ja’afari, addressing the discussion board’s first evaluation of Syria’s document since Oct. 2016, stated that the federal government of President Bashar al-Assad was facilitating support deliveries.

“France, the UK, the US, Turkey and Israel are all countries that are involved in the occupation of parts of my country and are violating international law by doing so,” he stated.

“The Americans are experts in destroying the infrastructure in the Euphrates region, they are destroying oil and gas infrastructure,” he added.

Bathsheba Crocker, US ambassador to the UN in Geneva, urged Syria to grant unhindered entry for humanitarian support, together with to besieged areas, and launch individuals “who have been arbitrarily imprisoned and held without trial”.

Britain’s ambassador Simon Manley stated: “The Syrian regime’s treatment of its people is simply appalling. We strongly condemn its attacks on civilians and infrastructure. The use of starvation and siege warfare in opposition-held areas is deplorable.”

Jerome Bonnafant, France’s envoy, urged Syria to halt “unlawful executions, torture and inhumane practices in places of detention”.

Turkish diplomat Muzaffer Uyav Gultekin stated the Assad administration remained the principle perpetrator of gross human rights abuses. She stated these included “starvation, disruption of basic services, obstruction of humanitarian assistance” or the usage of siege.

