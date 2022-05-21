Syria intercepts Israeli missile attack: State media

Syrian air defenses intercepted Israeli missile strikes close to Damascus, state media reported on Friday.

“Our air defenses stopped a number of hostile missiles in the airspace of the southern countryside of Damascus,” Syria’s official information company SANA mentioned.

AFP correspondents within the Syrian capital mentioned they heard very loud noises within the night.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights battle monitor mentioned that the goal of the Israeli strikes have been Iranian bases close to Damascus.

The newest strike follows one on May 14 that killed 5 troopers and one other one on April 27 which, in line with the Observatory, killed 10 combatants, amongst them six Syrian troopers, within the deadliest such raid for the reason that begin of 2022.

Since civil battle broke out in Syria in 2011, Israel has carried out lots of of air strikes there, focusing on authorities positions in addition to bases and weapon depots for allied Iran-backed forces and fighters of Lebanon’s Shia militant group Hezbollah.

While Israel not often feedback on particular person strikes, it has acknowledged mounting lots of of them.

The Israeli army has defended them as vital to forestall its arch-foe Iran from gaining a foothold on its doorstep.

The battle in Syria has killed almost half 1,000,000 individuals and compelled round half of the nation’s pre-war inhabitants from their houses.

