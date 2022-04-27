Syria intercepts Israeli missile attack: State media

Syrian air defenses intercepted an Israeli missile strike close to the capital Damascus, state media reported on Wednesday.

“Our air defenses confronted an Israeli aggression over the outskirts of Damascus,” the SANA information company stated, with out offering further particulars.

AFP correspondents within the Syrian capital stated they heard loud explosions.

Since civil conflict broke out in Syria in 2011, Israel has carried out tons of of air strikes contained in the nation, concentrating on authorities positions in addition to allied Iran-backed forces and fighters of Lebanon’s Shia militant group Hezbollah.

While Israel hardly ever feedback on particular person strikes, it has acknowledged mounting tons of since 2011.

The battle in Syria has killed almost half 1,000,000 individuals and compelled round half of the nation’s pre-war inhabitants from their houses.

