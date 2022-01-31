Syria intercepts Israeli missile barrage targeting Damascus: Report





Syrian air defenses intercepted an Israeli missile barrage concentrating on the neighborhood of the capital Damascus, state media stated early on Monday citing a navy supply.

The supply was quoted as saying that the interception resulted in some materials harm.

Israeli officers weren’t instantly accessible for remark.

