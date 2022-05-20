Syria lambasts Turkey’s Erdogan plan to return million refugees

Syrian authorities on Friday rejected plans by Turkey to return a million Syrian refugees to a “safe zone” on the border, state media reported.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in early May mentioned Ankara was aiming to encourage one million Syrian refugees to return to their nation by constructing them housing and native infrastructure there.

Turkey is right now dwelling to greater than 3.6 million Syrian refugees, who fled after a civil struggle broke out in 2011 in Turkey’s southern neighbor.

Erdogan’s “cheap statements” reveal his regime’s “aggressive games against Syria and the unity of its land and people,” the Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs mentioned in an announcement on the official information company SANA.

Erdogan is going through rising public anger over the refugees’ presence and is cautious of the problem dominating elections subsequent yr.

He mentioned round 500,000 Syrians have returned to “safe zones” on the Turkey-Syria border since 2016.

These are managed by Ankara-backed teams. The areas are designed to maintain Syrians displaced by struggle from crossing into Turkish territory, and to permit it to ship again others who already did.

“The government of the Syrian Arab Republic absolutely rejects such games,” the ministry mentioned, calling on international locations to not finance the Turkish initiatives and to cease supporting Ankara.

“The main objective is colonialism… The so-called safe zone is in fact ethnic cleansing,” the ministry mentioned.

Ankara has periodically carried out army strikes on a Kurdish-administered zone in northeastern Syria, the place teams it considers terrorists are based mostly.

The battle in Syria has killed almost 500,000 folks because it began in 2011 with the brutal repression of peaceable demonstrations.

