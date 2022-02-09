Syria opposition slams UN’s ‘step for step’ peace push

Syrian opposition forces on Wednesday criticised the United Nations for advocating a “step for step” method to resolving the grinding battle, saying it might additional embolden an intransigent regime.

Following a tour of Europe, the US and Arab states, UN particular envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen known as in December for efforts to attempt to construct belief between opponents by setting exact and “verifiable” steps.

The name adopted the failure of a number of rounds of UN-brokered negotiations in Geneva between the federal government and opposition teams geared toward forging a brand new structure.

On Wednesday, the Syrian opposition forces’ High Negotiations Committee (HNC) mentioned step for step diplomacy would give “incentives” to a regime that has already demonstrated its rejection of a UN-led peace course of.

“It will push it towards more intransigence, and will impede implementation of international resolutions,” it mentioned in a press release.

The response to Pedersen got here after Syrian opposition forces met for talks in Qatar in a brand new bid to revive their decade-old marketing campaign in opposition to President Bashar al-Assad.

Speaking to AFP on the convention, Salem al-Meslet, head of the National Coalition for Syrian Revolutionary and Opposition Forces, mentioned {that a} united opposition would ship a “an important message to the UN envoy”.

The final spherical of UN-organised peace talks in October did not make any progress, and Pedersen has highlighted “great mistrust on all sides”.

The warfare in Syria is estimated to have killed almost half 1,000,000 individuals and displaced hundreds of thousands extra because it started with a brutal crackdown on anti-government protests in 2011.

With main combating having subsided since 2020, Damascus has made inroads into easing its worldwide isolation, particularly with fellow Arab states.

Meanwhile, the opposition forces have seen their affect wane lately, with a lot of their overseas backers now shifting in the direction of normalising ties with Assad’s authorities.

