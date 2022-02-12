Syria regime shelling on Idlib kills six: Monitor

Syrian regime shelling killed six civilians together with girls and kids on Saturday in Idlib province, the nation’s final primary opposition bastion, a battle monitor mentioned.

An AFP photographer on the scene reported seeing a number of our bodies being taken away from a wrecked residence in Maarat al-Naasan, an space near regime-controlled territory.

“The shell fell on a civilian home,” mentioned the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based group with a community of sources on the bottom within the war-torn nation.

The monitor mentioned two girls and two kids had been amongst these killed, who had been all from the identical household. Many others had been wounded.

The shelling had begun at round 11:30 GMT, with extra shells fired intermittently afterwards, the AFP photographer mentioned.

The Syrian regime and its ally Russia have commonly focused hospitals and civilian areas because the begin of the battle in 2011, in keeping with the Observatory.

The Idlib area bordering Turkey is residence to about three million folks and it is without doubt one of the final pockets to oppose Damascus.

