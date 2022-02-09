Syria Shoots Down Israeli Missiles Around Capital Damascus: Report

There was no fast data on damages or casualties. (Representational)

Damascus:

Syrian air defences on Wednesday shot down a variety of “Israeli aggression’s missiles” round Damascus, the capital, state TV mentioned.

State tv additionally reported earlier that Syrian air defences confronted “hostile targets” over Damascus.

There was no fast data on damages or casualties.

Rocket warning sirens sounded in northern Israel on Wednesday, the Israeli army mentioned. They warnings sounded at about the identical time because the studies from Syria.

