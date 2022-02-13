Syrian boy kidnapped three months ago freed after ransom paid

Kidnappers in southern Syria have launched a boy that they had held for over three months after his household paid ransom, state media reported Sunday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The case of eight-year-old Fawwaz Qutayfan shocked Syrians for weeks after his kidnappers launched a video displaying him screaming whereas being whipped with a hose to strain his household to pay the ransom.

Local media reported the ransom was 500 million Syrian kilos ($139,000), with some alleging the abductors had threatened to begin slicing off Quteifan’s fingers if the cash wasn’t paid.

Authorities have detained a suspect linked to a phone quantity used to ship threats associated to the kidnapping, state media reported, including that Interpol had helped in monitoring the quantity.

The police commander for the southern province of Daraa stated the police didn’t intrude when the mother and father dropped off the cash for worry of the kid’s security. Brig. Gen. Darar al-Dandal advised state TV {that a} bike dropped the boy off close to a grain silo afterwards in within the southern village of Nawa.

The boy later appeared on state TV to recount the kidnapping and beatings, including that he was at one level saved with a household who handled him nicely, feeding him and protecting him heat till his launch.

Qutayfan was kidnapped in early November within the southern village of Ibtta.

Poverty has risen dramatically since Syria’s battle started in March 2011, with some 80 % of the inhabitants now falling underneath the brink. Crime too has been on the rise.

Read extra:

Fate of abducted Syrian child allegedly tortured by kidnappers remains unknown

Moroccans in mourning after trapped boy’s death

Last of 17 North American hostages in Haiti freed