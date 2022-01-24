Syrian prison battle death toll tops 150, concern over fate of minors

Kurdish forces locked down a Syrian metropolis Monday to entice ISIS fighters who attacked a jail there 5 days earlier, leaving greater than 150 useless in fierce battles.

The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) charged that the ISIS militants have been utilizing a whole lot of minors as “human shields” contained in the Ghwayran jail within the northeastern metropolis of Hasakeh.

The UN childrens’ company UNICEF known as for the safety of some 850 minors detained contained in the jail, some as younger as 12, warning that they could possibly be “harmed or forcibly recruited” by ISIS.

More than 100 ISIS fighters late Thursday stormed Ghwayran jail utilizing suicide truck bombs and heavy weapons, setting off days of clashes each inside the ability and in surrounding neighborhoods.

The combating died down Sunday night because the US-backed SDF consolidated management over areas across the jail and declared all the metropolis locked down for per week.

“To prevent terrorist cells from escaping… the Kurdish administration in northeast Syria announces a complete lockdown on areas inside and outside Hasakeh city for a period of seven days starting on January 24,” the administration mentioned.

Businesses have been ordered to shut apart from important providers, resembling medical facilities, bakeries and gas distribution facilities.

Civilians have been hunkering down Monday of their properties as Kurdish fighters backed by the US-led coalition combed the realm for hideout terrorists, mentioned an AFP correspondent.

The SDF erected a number of checkpoints on the entrances to Hasakeh, with even tighter safety measures imposed in neighborhoods adjoining to the jail, the correspondent mentioned.

The SDF mentioned in an announcement its advances contained in the jail have been stymied by way of a whole lot of minors as “human shields” by IS jihadists holed up in a dormitory.

The group mentioned the adolescents, who had been detained over suspected hyperlinks to ISIS, have been being stored in a “rehabilitation center” within the jail.

The Britain-based group Syrian Observatory for Human Rights mentioned Monday {that a} precarious lull in combating continued to carry, as holdout terrorists have been refusing to give up.

The group raised the demise toll from the clashes to 154 killed since Thursday, together with 102 terrorists, 45 Kurdish fighters and 7 civilians.

In different elements of Syria’s northeast underneath the administration’s management, a nighttime curfew was set to enter pressure Monday from 6:00 p.m. till 6:00 a.m.

