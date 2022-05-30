Syrian rebels says ready to back Turkish-operation in northeast

Syrian rebels mentioned on Sunday they had been prepared to affix Turkish troops in a attainable new offensive threatened by Turkey towards Kurdish YPG fighters in northern Syria to grab again largely Arab populated cities and villages held by Kurdish-led forces.

Two senior commanders mentioned orders got to heads of items of the Turkey-backed Syrian National Army (SNA) to take an offensive stance because the Turkish army step up mortar shelling and drone strikes in territory the YPG management.

“Readiness can happen in a day or two. There are thousands of fighters ready to participate alongside the Turkish military,” Captain Abdul Salam Abdul Razak, a distinguished Syrian opposition commander informed Reuters.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan mentioned final week Ankara would quickly launch new army operations alongside its southern borders to create protected zones 30 km (20 miles) deep to fight what he characterised as terrorist threats from these areas.

Ankara has performed three incursions into northern Syria since 2016, seizing lots of of kilometers of land and pushing some 30 km deep into the nation, in operations concentrating on primarily the U.S.-backed Syrian Kurdish YPG militia.

Ankara which regional intelligence sources say has not less than 18,000 troops inside Syria, says the YPG is linked to an insurgency on Turkish territory.

Two primary targets are Tal Rafaat, a city the place hundreds of Arabs have been displaced and Kobani, a Kurdish majority metropolis, whose seize would permit Turkey to hyperlink the cities of Jarablus and Tal Abyad it now controls, a Syrian opposition army officer mentioned.

Turkey final week dismantled components of a concrete wall close to Kobani which Ankara had constructed alongside the 911-km-long border with Syria, in a transfer to push forces into the border city, two insurgent sources mentioned.

A senior opposition commander in contact with Turkish army nonetheless mentioned it was not sure the army operation would begin quickly, including it might be postponed till “further notice.”

Erdogan’s vow to undertake the incursion coincides with Turkey elevating stakes in his row with NATO companions over Finland and Sweden becoming a member of the alliance.

Washington has expressed concern at any new offensive in northern Syria saying it might undermine regional stability and put US troops in danger.

A YPG supply who isn’t approved to talk publicly mentioned not less than a number of thousand troops have been redeployed and despatched to Kobani and different threatened cities.

“All options are open in the next few days,” he mentioned.

The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) mentioned on Sunday they had been taking “the necessary measures” to confront a “potential invasion.”

The YPG which sought Russia’s assist to halt a Turkish advance in a earlier incursion, performed in the previous few days joint patrols close to the frontline with Turkey-backed rebels, he added.

Moscow was additionally sending extra army flights to Qamishli airport the place the YPG has left beneath Syrian military management though the town itself is beneath its management, one other Kurdish supply mentioned.

