Asia
Syria’s air defenses confront ‘Israeli aggression’: State media
Syrian air defenses confronted an “Israeli air aggression” on Saturday within the nation’s central area, Syrian state media reported.
“At 6:45 pm today, the Israeli enemy launched an air aggression from the north of Lebanon, targeting some points in the central region,” state media stated citing a navy supply.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Israel’s navy declined to touch upon the reported air strikes in Syria.
Read extra:
German investigators arrest Syrian accused of torturing captives with ISIS
Advertisement
Iraq official warns of extremist threat from Syria camp