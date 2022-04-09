Syria’s air defenses confront ‘Israeli aggression’: State media

Syrian air defenses confronted an “Israeli air aggression” on Saturday within the nation’s central area, Syrian state media reported.

“At 6:45 pm today, the Israeli enemy launched an air aggression from the north of Lebanon, targeting some points in the central region,” state media stated citing a navy supply.

Israel’s navy declined to touch upon the reported air strikes in Syria.

