Syria’s Assad Meets with Iranian Leader, President in Surprise Visit to Tehran
Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Seyed Ali Khamenei and
Iranian President Seyed Ebrahim Rayeesi held separate conferences with
visiting Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Tehran on Sunday,
Trend studies
citing Fars News Agency.
Assad had separate conferences with Ayatollah Khamenei and
President Rayeesi after arriving within the Iranian capital, Tehran, on
Sunday morning, Nournews, affiliated with Iran’s Supreme National
Security Council (SNSC), reported.
The Syrian president left the nation after the conferences, it
added.
This was Assad’s second go to to Iran for the reason that Arab nation
entangled in struggle in opposition to the terrorist teams in 2011. He had
final visited the nation in February 2019 after relative calm
returned to his nation by suppressing the terrorist Takfiri
teams.
On his earlier journey to Iran, Assad was accompanied by late
Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Qods Force
Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, who supervised Iran’s advisory
army position in Syria aimed toward combating the terrorist teams.
In a gathering between Ayatollah Khamenei and Assad in February
2019, the 2 leaders agreed “to proceed cooperation in any respect ranges
for the pursuits of the 2 pleasant nations”.