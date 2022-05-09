Syria’s Assad Meets with Iranian Leader, President in Surprise Visit to Tehran

Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Seyed Ali Khamenei and

Iranian President Seyed Ebrahim Rayeesi held separate conferences with

visiting Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Tehran on Sunday,

citing Fars News Agency.

Assad had separate conferences with Ayatollah Khamenei and

President Rayeesi after arriving within the Iranian capital, Tehran, on

Sunday morning, Nournews, affiliated with Iran’s Supreme National

Security Council (SNSC), reported.

The Syrian president left the nation after the conferences, it

added.

This was Assad’s second go to to Iran for the reason that Arab nation

entangled in struggle in opposition to the terrorist teams in 2011. He had

final visited the nation in February 2019 after relative calm

returned to his nation by suppressing the terrorist Takfiri

teams.

On his earlier journey to Iran, Assad was accompanied by late

Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Qods Force

Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, who supervised Iran’s advisory

army position in Syria aimed toward combating the terrorist teams.

In a gathering between Ayatollah Khamenei and Assad in February

2019, the 2 leaders agreed “to proceed cooperation in any respect ranges

for the pursuits of the 2 pleasant nations”.