Syria’s Assad says Russia’s Ukraine invasion a ‘correction of history’

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, in a phone name together with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Friday, praised the Russian invasion of Ukraine, saying it was a “correction of history.”

Damascus is a staunch ally of Moscow which intervened within the Syrian civil warfare in 2015 by launching airstrikes to help the al-Assad regime’s struggling forces.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Al-Assad spoke to Putin a day after Russian forces invaded Ukraine on the orders of the Russian president, drawing sturdy worldwide condemnation.

“President al-Assad stressed that what is happening today is a correction of history and a restoration of balance in the global order after the fall of the Soviet Union,” mentioned a press release from the Syrian presidency.

Al-Assad additionally mentioned that “Syria stands with the Russian Federation based on its conviction that its position is correct and because confronting NATO expansionism is a right for Russia.”

Russia’s intervention in Syria marked a turning level within the battle.

It enabled pro-regime forces to wrest again misplaced territory in a sequence of victories towards opposition fighters and terrorists involving lethal bombardments and big destruction.

More than 63,000 Russian army personnel have deployed to Syria, Moscow says.

During Friday’s cellphone name, al-Assad mentioned “Western nations bear responsibility for the chaos and bloodshed,” accusing them of utilizing “dirty methods to support terrorists in Syria and Nazis in Ukraine.”

Read extra:

Two children dead after Russia hits 33 civilian sites in Ukraine: Ministry official

UAE foreign minister, US secretary of state discuss Russian invasion: State dept

UAE FM stresses ‘strength’ of ties with Russia in phone call with Lavrov: Ministry